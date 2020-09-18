site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-darin-ruf-homers-in-win | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Darin Ruf: Homers in win
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ruf went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk during the Giants' 6-4 win on Thursday.
Ruf took Nick Margevicius deep in the second inning to collect his fourth home run of the season. He is slashing a strong .297/.375/.578 through 64 at-bats thus far.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read