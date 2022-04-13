Ruf will start in left field and bat second in Wednesday's game against the Padres, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

After starting at either designated hitter or first base in the Giants' first five games, Ruf will get some exposure to the outfield as a replacement for the lefty-hitting Joc Pederson, who takes a seat with southpaw Sean Manaea on the mound for San Diego. Ruf has produced only one extra-base hit (a double) through five games, but he's getting on base at a .391 clip.