Ruf will serve as the Giants' designated hitter and No. 7 batter in Sunday's game against the Reds, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

With Brandon Crawford (knee) joining LaMonte Wade (knee) and Luis Gonzalez (back) on the injured list Sunday, Ruf appears to be on the beneficiaries of added playing time. He'll pick up his fifth consecutive start Sunday after going 4-for-16 with a home run, three runs and two RBI across the previous four contests.