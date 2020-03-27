Giants' Darin Ruf: Mashes in spring training
Ruf, who was in Giants camp on a minor-league deal, could open the season on the 26-man roster, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
He hit .429/.469/1.000 with three home runs, five doubles, one triple, one steal and a 7:3 K:BB in 32 plate appearances this spring. The journeyman first baseman/left fielder spent the last three years playing in the KBO, slashing .313/.404/.564 with 86 home runs in 404 games over those three campaigns. Guardado suggests Ruf could make the roster as an outfielder and backup first baseman, but it seems more likely that he heads to Triple-A, as he is not on the 40-man roster.
