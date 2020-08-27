site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Darin Ruf: Not starting game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ruf is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Dodgers.
Ruf started Game 1 of the twin bill against Clayton Kershaw, but will return to the bench despite lefty Caleb Ferguson starting Game 2 for the Dodgers.
