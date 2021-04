Ruf went 1-for-3 with an RBI single, two walks and a run scored in Monday's 12-0 blowout win over the Rockies.

Ruf contributed an RBI single as part of the Giants' first-inning rally. He got aboard with a walk in the second and scored on a three-run double by Mauricio Dubon. Through 36 plate appearances, Ruf has three home runs, nine RBI, seven runs scored and a stolen base. The outfielder is slashing .207/.333/.552 and will typically hit in the middle of the order versus southpaws.