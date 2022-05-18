Ruf will start in left field and bat second in Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Ruf has enjoyed a big series in Colorado thus far, going 4-for-6 with two doubles, two walks, four runs and three RBI between the first two contests. He'll stick in the lineup for the second straight game with a southpaw (Kyle Freeland) on the hill for Colorado, but Ruf still looks like he'll serve as mostly a short-side platoon player moving forward now that the Giants have all of their key position players healthy.