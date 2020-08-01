Ruf went 2-for-3 with three RBI, a run scored and a walk in Friday's 9-2 win over the Rangers.

Ruf got the Giants on the board with an RBI single in the second inning. He later capped off a three-run seventh inning with a two-RBI double to knock in Evan Longoria and Donovan Solano. Ruf has found most of his at-bats versus southpaws, and he's done handsomely with a .385/.467/.462 triple slash, five RBI and two runs scored in 15 plate appearances. With Brandon Belt back from an Achilles injury, it may be harder for Ruf to find consistent playing time at first base.