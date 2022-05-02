Ruf went 1-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 11-5 loss to the Nationals.

Ruf has hit safely in three straight games and has stolen a base in each of his last two. The 35-year-old isn't known for his speed -- his steal Sunday was just his sixth at the major-league level across parts of eight seasons. So far in 2022, he's slashing .181/.292/.205 with three RBI, seven runs scored, two steals and two doubles through 96 plate appearances. With the Giants missing a number of outfielders and first baseman Brandon Belt (COVID-19), Ruf's spot in the starting lineup should be secure for a little longer.