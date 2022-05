Ruf went 2-for-5 with a walk, three runs and an RBI in Tuesday's 13-12 win over the Mets.

He came around to score his third and final run of the night on Brandon Crawford's game-winning two-out single to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning. Ruf was making his seventh consecutive start Tuesday, and he should have a fairly clear path to an everyday role while LaMonte Wade (knee) and Brandon Belt (knee) are on the injured list.