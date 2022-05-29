Ruf is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Ruf will be on the bench for the second time in three games and looks like he may have to settle for a part-time role even while Brandon Belt (knee) and LaMonte Wade (knee) are on the injured list. Wilmer Flores is expected to serve as the Giants' regular first baseman while Belt is on the shelf, while Joc Pederson and Luis Gonzalez should pick up starts in the corner outfield against right-handed pitching.