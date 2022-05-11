Ruf is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

For the second day in a row, Ruf will find himself on the bench against a right-handed pitcher (Chad Kuhl), signaling that his run as an everyday player is over. The righty-hitting Ruf should find his way into the lineup against southpaw starting pitchers, but he'll lose out on opportunities against righties now that Evan Longoria (finger) and Brandon Belt (neck) are both back from the injured list.