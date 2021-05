Ruf went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Pirates.

He gave the Giants a quick lead by driving a one-out offering from Tyler Anderson over the fence in center field in the first inning. Ruf continues to find his way into the lineup only against southpaws, limiting his playing time and his fantasy value, but through 66 plate appearances this season he has a .235/.394/.569 slash line with five homers, one steal, 12 runs and 13 RBI.