Ruf went 1-for-3 with a grand slam in Thursday's loss to the Dodgers.
LaMonte Wade began the game as San Francisco's designated hitter and leadoff man, but Ruf came in to replace him during an at-bat in the sixth inning. That plate appearance resulted in a strikeout, but Ruf made his mark in his following trip to the plate, slugging a game-tying grand slam to center field. The grand slam was the first of his career, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. Ruf has now homered in three consecutive contests, pushing his total to 10 on the season.