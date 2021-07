Ruf went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Friday's 5-3 win over Washington.

Ruf plated the Giants' first run of the game with a single in the first inning, then drove in another with a 433-foot solo shot in the fifth. The veteran has gone deep in each of his past two games and has homered three times across 12 at-bats since July 4. He is on pace to surpass his career high of 14 home runs set back in 2013 when he was with Philadelphia.