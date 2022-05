Ruf went 2-for-3 with two home runs, two walks, three runs and three RBI in an 8-7 loss to San Diego on Friday.

Picking up the start with lefty Sean Manaea on the mound, Ruf was the driving force in San Francisco's lineup with a two-run home run in the third, a solo shot in the fifth and two walks later in the game. After a sluggish April during which the 35-year-old batted .177, Ruf is slashing .378/.508/.644 in 45 May at-bats with three home runs and 12 walks compared to only 10 strikeouts.