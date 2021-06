Ruf (hamstring) will miss "at least the next three weeks," Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Ruf was diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain at the end of May, and the injury has a 3-to-4 week recovery timeline. Manager Gabe Kapler provided an update on the 34-year-old's status Friday, and he'll likely be sidelined until at least the latter end of his recovery timetable.