Ruf went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in a 13-7 win against St. Louis on Saturday.

Ruf hit one of three homers across the two first innings for the Giants on Saturday, as his two-run shot staked the team to an early five-run lead. The veteran came into the contest without a long ball on the campaign after smacking a career-best 16 homers last season. Ruf has had a rough start to 2022, slashing .190/.296/.240 through 115 plate appearances.