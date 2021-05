Ruf went 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, two RBI, four runs scored and a walk Thursday against Cincinnati.

Ruf highlighted his impressive performance with a two-run homer in the third inning -- his sixth of the season. He also added a pair doubles and came around to score on each occasion. With Brandon Belt (side) banged up and Wilmer Flores (hamstring) on the injured list, Ruf could see increased opportunity in the short-term.