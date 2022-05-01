Ruf went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Saturdays' 9-3 win over the Nationals.
The veteran slugger has had a rough start to the season, but he's beginning to show some signs of life at the plate. Both of Ruf's multi-hit performances on the year have come in the last eight games, although he's gone a combined 2-for-23 in the other six contests. Until he starts supplying some power, however -- he has zero homers and only two doubles among his 14 total knocks -- Ruf will be tough to roster even as a DFS dart throw.