Leone (1-0) earned the win in relief Saturday against the Guardians after tossing a scoreless inning, striking out one.

Leone has now tossed three straight scoreless outings, allowing one hit and striking out five with no walks during that span. He already has one win, one hold and one save through four outings, and while he might not be a primary candidate for save situations, he should be in line for high-leverage work -- especially if he can continue pitching like this going forward.