Leone allowed two hits and struck out one in a scoreless inning to pick up a hold in Tuesday's 12-10 win over Atlanta.

Leone has emerged as more of a high-leverage option in June, recording five of his nine holds this season in his nine appearances this month. In that span, he's given up one run on nine hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in 8.2 innings. For the season, the veteran right-hander owns a steady 2.36 ERA with a 1.28 WHIP and 29:5 K:BB in 26.2 innings. He's added a save, a blown save and a 3-0 record, though he's likely to be fourth at best in the bullpen hierarchy behind Camilo Doval, Jake McGee and Tyler Rogers.