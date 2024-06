Miller will serve as the Giants' opening pitcher in Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Miller will serve as an opener for the eighth time this season, and he's fared well in the role thus far, giving up just one earned run in 7.2 innings across his first seven starts. He'll likely work no more than inning or two before giving way to the bullpen, with right-hander Spencer Howard being the most likely candidate to handle the bulk of the innings.