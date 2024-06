Small (oblique) is slated to throw out to 120 feet this week, MLB.com reports.

Assuming Small responds well to the long-toss throwing, he could be cleared to start throwing off a mound again as soon as next week. Small has spent the entire season on the Giants' 60-day injured list with a moderate right oblique strain. The 27-year-old lefty still has a minor-league option remaining and could be sent to Triple-A Sacramento once the Giants deem him ready to return from the IL.