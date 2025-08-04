McCray will start in right field and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Pirates, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The left-handed-hitting McCray will be awarded a third straight start -- all against right-handed pitching -- after he went 2-for-9 with a triple, an RBI and a run in the Giants' three-game series versus the Mets over the weekend. After trading Mike Yastrzemski to the Royals on Thursday, the Giants appear to be giving McCray a look as a strong-side platoon player in right field, but McCray will likely need to raise his performance in his subsequent starts in order to hold off Jerar Encarnacion for playing time versus righties.