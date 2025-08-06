default-cbs-image
McCray is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

After making three straight starts against right-handed pitching, the left-handed-hitting McCray took a seat in Tuesday's 8-1 win while the Pirates sent righty Mike Burrows to the hill. Jerar Encarnacion started in right field in McCray's stead and went 1-for-5 with a solo home run, and will now stick in the lineup for a second straight contest while southpaw Andrew Heaney takes the mound for Pittsburgh. McCray has gone just 2-for-13 with eight strikeouts since getting called up from Triple-A Sacramento, so it wouldn't be surprising if he lost hold of a strong-side platoon role and ceded regular duties in right field to Encarnacion.

