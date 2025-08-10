Giants' Grant McCray: Losing starts to Gilbert
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCray is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
McCray enjoyed a brief run as a strong-side platoon player after being recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 1, but he appears to have moved into a bench role. Drew Gilbert will get a third straight start Sunday and has seemingly taken over as the Giants' primary right fielder.
More News
-
Giants' Grant McCray: Hitting bench Wednesday•
-
Giants' Grant McCray: Getting regular starts vs. RHPs•
-
Giants' Grant McCray: Called up by San Francisco•
-
Giants' Grant McCray: Falls short of roster spot•
-
Giants' Grant McCray: Could start season in center field•
-
Giants' Grant McCray: Sitting Friday•