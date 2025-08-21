Giants' Grant McCray: Optioned to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
The Giants optioned McCray to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday.
McCray is just 2-for-20 with 10 strikeouts for the Giants this season and hadn't been playing much. His roster spot will be taken by Luis Matos.
