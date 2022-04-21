McGee earned a save against the Mets on Wednesday, walking one and striking out one over a scoreless inning.

McGee entered in the ninth inning with the Giants staked to a three-run lead and inauspiciously walked the first batter he faced. However, he recovered from there, retiring the next three hitters to close out the contest. This was his second save in the past five days after Camilo Doval racked up a pair of saves last week. For the time being, it looks like both relievers will be given opportunities to close.