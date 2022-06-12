McGee pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Dodgers.
McGee hadn't logged a save or a hold since April 20, picking up two blown saves and a win in that span. He struggled before going on the injured list with lower-back tightness, but he's pitched six scoreless innings since his return May 31. The 35-year-old still has a 6.06 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 9:5 K:BB in 16.1 innings overall, but he's trending in the right direction after picking up his third save of the season. He got the save chance Sunday since Camilo Doval had pitched three of the four previous days, but McGee should still be considered a high-leverage option.