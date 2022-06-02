Garcia (1-2) allowed four runs on four hits in one-third of an inning, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Phillies.

Garcia took the ball for the sixth inning, but he gave up a pair of two-run homers to Nick Maron and Kyle Schwarber. Those were the first earned runs Garcia has allowed all season -- he didn't give up a run of any kind in 11.1 innings in May. It'll also count as a blown save for the 29-year-old southpaw, who now has a 2.08 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB across 17.1 innings this year. Given how well he's performed outside of Wednesday's hiccup, Garcia should see a chance to redeem himself in the near future.