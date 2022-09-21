Garcia retired the only batter he faced to earn the save in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Rockies.

Yunior Marte put two batters on base in the ninth inning, but Garcia was able to get Ryan McMahon out to end the game. While he's filled a versatile role this year, this was Garcia's first save of the season and just the second of his big-league career. He's added four holds, two blown saves, a 1-4 record, a 3.19 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 50:17 K:BB through 59.1 innings. Closer Camilo Doval had pitched in each of the last two games, so this was likely a one-off save opportunity for Garcia.