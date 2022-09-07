Garcia (1-4) took the loss Tuesday versus the Dodgers. He allowed five runs on four hits and a walk with three strikeouts in 1.2 innings.

Garcia was tagged for a three-run home run by Joey Gallo in the second inning and a two-run shot by Max Muncy in the third. The Giants opted to go with a bullpen game Tuesday to cover for the absence of Alex Wood (shoulder), and Garcia pitched behind opener John Brebbia. Garcia's bad outing spiked his ERA to 3.52 with a 1.21 WHIP and 49:16 K:BB through 53.2 innings this season.