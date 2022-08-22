Garcia was charged with a blown save after allowing two runs on two hits while striking out one in one-third of an inning.

Garcia gave up a two-run home run to Randal Grichuk in the eighth inning, which tied the game at 6-6. It's been a rough stretch for Garcia lately -- he's allowed 11 runs (nine earned) across his last 13.2 innings spanning 15 appearances since the All-Star break. He's picked up just one hold in that span and appears limited to a low-leverage role with just three holds in 45 outings this year. He's added a 3.09 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 41:13 K:BB and 1-3 record through 46.2 innings.