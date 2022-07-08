Garcia (1-3) allowed an unearned run on two hits and an intentional walk without retiring a batter, taking the extra-inning loss Thursday versus the Padres.

Garcia walked Austin Nola in the bottom of the 10th inning to get forceouts at three bases, but then allowed back-to-back singles to Trent Grisham and Jorge Alfaro to end the game. Since the start of June, Garcia has given up 10 runs (seven earned) in 12.1 innings, taking two losses, a blown save and a hold in that span. The southpaw's season numbers remain respectable at a 2.15 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB through 29.1 innings, but his 4.02 FIP indicates he's been lucky to perform so well through the first half of the year.