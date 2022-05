Garcia pitched a scoreless inning Tuesday versus the Mets, allowing one hit with no walks and no strikeouts.

Garcia has yet to give up a run in May, posting a 10.2-inning scoreless streak. The only two runs on his ledger this season were unearned, and he's added a 0.73 WHIP, 11:6 K:BB, a hold and a 1-1 record in 16.1 innings. The southpaw has been a bright spot in a Giants bullpen that has endured some struggles lately, so he could push for more holds going forward.