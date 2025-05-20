Encarnacion (hand) will resume swinging a bat Tuesday and is now expected to resume his rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento by the end of the week, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Encarnacion was placed on the 60-day injured list in March and underwent surgery after fracturing his left hand. The 27-year-old began his rehab assignment with Sacramento on May 10 but returned to San Francisco for re-evaluation Friday after experiencing soreness. Encarnacion remains on track for a return to the majors when eligible May 26, barring any setbacks in his rehab assignment.