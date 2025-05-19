Encarnacion (hand) is expected to rejoin Triple-A Sacramento as soon as Tuesday, per MLB.com.

Encarnacion returned to San Francisco to be re-evaluated Friday after experiencing soreness in his left hand, but he has since been cleared to resume his rehab assignment with Sacramento. The 27-year-old began the season on the 60-day injured list after fracturing his left hand in mid-March. He made two appearances with Sacramento after starting his rehab assignment May 10 before being temporarily shut down. Encarnacion remains on track to return to the majors when eligible May 26, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.