Giants manager Bob Melvin said the team will "take a hard look" at Encarnacion in the designated hitter spot, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Melvin added that Encarnacion "impressed us last year" during his 35-game cameo, slashing .248/.277/.425 with five home runs. While Encarnacion had a 28.6 percent strikeout rate and just a 4.2 percent walk rate, he also boasted an absurd 95 mph average exit velocity and 15 percent barrel rate. The 27-year-old can also be used at first base and the corner outfield spots, but his clearest path to playing time is at DH, where his chief competition will be Wilmer Flores (knee).