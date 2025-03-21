Encarnacion was removed from Friday's Cactus League game against Cleveland due to an apparent hand injury, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Encarnacion injured his hand while diving for a ball in the outfield. The severity of his injury isn't immediately clear, but the Giants should offer some more information once they're able to take a closer look at him.
More News
-
Giants' Jerar Encarnacion: Making case for DH job•
-
Giants' Jerar Encarnacion: Competing for DH job•
-
Giants' Jerar Encarnacion: Homers in Friday's loss•
-
Giants' Jerar Encarnacion: Sitting against righty again•
-
Giants' Jerar Encarnacion: Absent from Tuesday's lineup•
-
Giants' Jerar Encarnacion: Gaining traction in lineup•