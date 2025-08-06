Encarnacion exited Wednesday's game in Pittsburgh in the seventh inning with an apparent right hamstring injury, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Encarnacion appeared to tweak his hamstring while trying to beat out an infield single in the top of the seventh inning and was removed for defense before the bottom of the frame. He cranked a solo home run in one of his three plate appearances before being lifted. The Giants should have more on Encarnacion's status soon.