Encarnacion (hand) went 2-for-3 with an RBI double and a run scored in Triple-A Sacramento's 7-5 win over Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday.

After fracturing his left hand in mid-March and being placed on the 60-day IL on April 19, Encarnacion drew the starting nod at first base during his first rehab appearance. The 27-year-old could see the bulk of his playing time at first base when he returns to the Giants, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. Encarnacion is on track to return as soon as he's eligible May 23, per MLB.com.