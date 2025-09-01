Giants' Jerar Encarnacion: Nearing rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Encarnacion (hamstring) could begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento by the end of this week, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Encarnacion has been working out with Sacramento lately and should be cleared to play in games with them soon as long as he continues to progress. He's been sidelined since early August with a Grade 2 right hamstring strain but could be back on the Giants' active roster by mid-September.
