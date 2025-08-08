The Giants placed Encarnacion on the 10-day injured list Friday due to a right hamstring strain, retroactive to Thursday.

Encarnacion strained his hamstring while attempting to beat out an infield single in the seventh inning of Wednesday's game against the Pirates. It's his third stint on the IL this season, having previously been sidelined with a strained oblique and a fractured hand. It's unclear exactly how long Encarnacion will be sidelined for, but the nature of his injury means he'll likely remain on the IL beyond when he's eligible to be activated (Aug. 17). Drew Gilbert's contract was selected from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move.