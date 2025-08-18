Encarnacion (hamstring) will being a throwing and hitting progression this week, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Encarnacion has been on the 10-day injured list since Aug. 8 due to a Grade 2 right hamstring strain, so it's good to see that he's been cleared for the next phase in his rehab. The team could identify next steps for the 27-year-old later in the week if his hitting and throwing progressions begin to ramp up according to plan.