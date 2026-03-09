default-cbs-image
Rodriguez started at designated hitter and went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 9-5 Cactus League win over the Cubs.

Rodriguez drove a solo homer to left field in the sixth inning, bringing the Giants within one run. He later singled and stole second in the seventh. The 23-year-old catcher, who was acquired by San Francisco in a deal with the Yankees in July, is unlikely to make the Opening Day roster but could be a candidate for a call-up at some point during the regular season. Per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, manager Tony Vitello called him "Mr. Versatile" and added that Rodriguez will get a start at second base soon. While the majority of his time in the minors has been spent behind the plate and at DH, he also has experience playing third base.

