Bart (groin) is starting behind the plate and batting eighth Sunday against the Padres, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Bart has been sidelined by a groin issue since April 24, but he'll return to action for Sunday's series finale versus the Friars in Mexico City. The 26-year-old is still looking for his first home run and RBI of the season but has a .303/.378/.364 slash line through 37 plate appearances.