Giants' Joey Bart: Back in action Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bart (illness) is starting Thursday against the Cubs, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bart left Tuesday's game early due to an illness and sat out Wednesday's series finale in Arizona. However, he'll start behind the dish and bat eighth during Thursday's game against the Cubs.
