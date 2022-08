Bart (groin) is in the lineup for Saturday's game against the A's, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

A groin issue kept Bart out the past couple days, but he's been cleared to man the backstop and bat seventh against right-hander Adam Oller. Bart's numbers for the season leave a lot to be desired, but he's been much more productive at the dish since returning from Triple-A in July, batting .273/.304/.485 with four home runs in his last 23 games. Strikeouts remain an issue (23 in that span).