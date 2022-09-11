Bart went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Cubs.

Bart entered Saturday 2-for-15 across his last seven games, which included a stint on the injured list with a concussion. The catcher broke out of the slump in a big way, with his second-inning homer giving the Giants all they needed to earn the win. The 25-year-old is up to a .233/.313/.414 slash line with 11 long balls, 23 RBI, 27 runs scored, two stolen bases and six doubles through 79 contests. He's split time behind the dish since his return, but Bart should reclaim the No. 1 catcher job by the end of the campaign.